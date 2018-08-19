5 WWE Superstars That Need To Be Moved To Raw and Five That Need To Be Moved Smackdown Live

Where would Finn Balor and AJ Styles go if WWE did another superstar shakeup?

It is time to shake things up around here.

Both the Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live rosters have been in need of a makeover for months now and it seems like there is no better time to do that than after the big Summerslam pay per view. Not only would doing so give WWE a virtually reset button after months of stale title pictures, but also allow a new crop of talent to thrive in new roles as well.

Whether WWE decide to do another superstar shakeup remains to be seen, but what if they did? What would be the result and who would stand to benefit the most from a change of scene? Furthermore, what would it mean for each brands title pictures as they move toward the end of the year?

With that being said here are five superstars that should be moved to Monday Night Raw and five that should be moved to Smackdown Live. In the end, some picks will be based on how long they have been on one brand since the original brand split, but others will be based on how good or bad they are being booked right now.

#10 Move to Monday Night Raw: Carmella

Would Mella be money on Monday Night Raw?

While Carmella has had a lackluster run with The Women's title on Smackd0own Live, one has to wonder how her Diva personality would fair on the red brand. Not only would the gimmick be given more time to flesh out on the red brand, it also puts her in a midcard context, which she would be great in.

Of course, that doesn't mean she can't come and snatch the Raw Women's title out from under the champion, but the gimmick seems so much better served in the midcard right now. in the end, Carmella has done some pretty great promos in the past couple of months as champion and she is deserving of a move to the big leagues to flesh out her character more.

