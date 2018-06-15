Five WWE Superstars That Shouldn't Beat Brock Lesnar For The Universal Title

Rumors are circulating that Brock Lesnar will drop The Universal Title soon, but these five people shouldn't be allowed to beat him for it.

Brian Thornsburg ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 14:14 IST 2.72K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who's next to take on Brock Lesnar for The Universal Title?

Who's next?

That might usually be the question asked by Goldberg before he jackhammers and spears his way to another victory, it is also the question that is now asked when it comes to who will be next to face Brock Lesnar. Of course, WWE hasn't really focused on Lesnar and The Universal title recently, but the rumor is that his title reign is close to coming to an end.

With that being said and WWE trying to find the right match up to put fans in seats for what could be a monumental point in WWE history, there are some superstars that aren't going to give the result that the company wants. In fact, there are several superstars that would honestly fail in the role and damage the credibility of The Universal Title even further.

Here are five such superstars.

#5 Finn Balor

Is anyone willing to admit that Finn Balor isn't ready to take on Brock Lesnar?

Finn Balor might have The WWE Universe behind him, but even that's not going to help when it comes to facing Brock Lesnar. Not only is Balor completely unbelievable as a contender against Brock Lesnar, he also has one of the worst track records of all possible contenders right now.

With that being said and WWE stopping and starting Balor's push multiple times over the past couple of months, it's pretty obvious that Balor doesn't have the momentum needed in order be a believable threat against Lesnar. He also is lacking in the promo cutting department, which would be another hurdle for WWE to try to get over.

Maybe WWE could make it work in some kind of Triple Threat match situation agaisnt Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, but Balor versus Lesnar is too unbelievable and underwhelming to be a blockbuster main event title match. Of course, that doesn't mean Balor can't be inserted into the title scene later, but not when Brock Lesnar is the title holder.