5 WWE Superstars who could unexpectedly win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

The annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. One of the most exciting nights on the WWE calendar will take place live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

On the January 7 episode of SmackDown, the company announced a number of competitors that would be competing, including the likes of Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Of course, as the event gets closer, the WWE Universe will be plotting out who they think will win the Royal Rumble match. The winner of the match will head to WrestleMania in Dallas and will challenge for a world title.

As of this writing, Becky Lynch is the current RAW Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

In recent years, since the introduction of the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have all won the prestigious contest.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could unexpectedly win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair could become a two-time Royal Rumble winner

Charlotte Flair declared on the January 7 episode of SmackDown that she will enter the Women's Rumble match. The Queen stated she would become the first champion to win the match and choose her own opponent for WrestleMania.

Well, what if that happened? It is a scenario that we haven't seen in WWE before. It would be unique to see exactly how it would all play out. The company would have an opportunity to create something special for WrestleMania.

A Charlotte victory at the Rumble could lead to a unification bout with whoever the RAW Women's Champion is. This could give The Queen a chance to unify the titles, something she failed to do at WrestleMania 35.

Winning the Rumble for a second time could also help brew up some drama back on SmackDown. There aren't too many notable feuds on the blue brand among the women's roster. Perhaps a female superstar could goad Charlotte into a match for her 'Mania spot?

Whatever happens, it would be an uncommon situation, but one that can potentially bring in a lot of intrigue.

