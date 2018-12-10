Flashback: The Iconic Face Off Between Undertaker And Triple H On RAW

The sight of The Undertaker and Triple H in the same ring made the hair at the back of your neck stand up in excitement

It was the 21st of February 2011. WWE WrestleMania XXVII was just round the corner, and for the past few weeks, the return of the most dominant force on the ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’ was speculated.

The giant screen on Raw showed a spooky house, and the countdown began… 25, 24 23…10,9,8….3,2,1 and the gong struck…

Oh My God! The crowd erupted in unison…

And slowly, through all the smoke came the man-with his trademark black hat, his coat and began his legendary walk to the ring. For the first time in more than five months, The Undertaker had returned. Thousands of fans were on their feet, capturing the ethereal moment on their mobiles. The Undertaker entered the ring, and stood there, as the capacity crowd was up in unison, for the legendary WWE Superstar.

He bowed his head, and just as he was about to remove his hat, it happened….

TIME TO PLAY THE GAME………

The crowd went berserk. Could it be?

And then came the man –The Cerebral Assassin, The King of Kings, The Game, Triple H. Triple H entered the ring, and for the first time in over a decade, The Deadman and The Game were in the same ring. When you witnessed the surreal moment, you could feel the hair at the back of your neck stand, as the two legends stood in the ring, staring at one another.

Then, Triple H moved his gaze towards the signboard which read Wrestlemania XXVII. The Undertaker stood there still, his gaze focused on Triple H. Then, slowly, The Phenom too turned his gaze to the signboard. He then turned his gaze back to Triple H and with a smile on his face, shook his head, probably telling The Game- “You can’t do it.”

Then, the Deadman was about to leave the ring, but paused….

He turned back at Triple H and with a look of anger on his face, did his “Throat Slash” symbol, signalling to The Game that he would be finished. Triple H moved back a little, and taunted the Deadman with his iconic DX symbol, to signal to him that he indeed was ready to take on The Undertaker at Wrestlemania once more.

Not a word was spoken on that day by these two men, but the message was conveyed. And this is exactly the reason why these two superstars will go down as the greatest of all time.

Ah! What a moment it was……

