"Flimsy excuse" - Arn Anderson on possible reason why WWE fired Brad Maddox in 2015

Arn Anderson has suggested that there could have been more than one reason why WWE fired Brad Maddox in 2015.

Brad Maddox performed in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) systems from 2008 to 2012. He then worked on WWE’s main roster as a referee and General Manager, as well as an occasional in-ring performer. In November 2015, he was fired by WWE after using the word “pr**ks” in a promo.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson was reminded that Vince McMahon flipped off fans on RAW shortly after the Brad Maddox incident. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that there are different sets of rules for WWE’s higher-ups and the company’s Superstars.

“There’s two sets of rules. There’s rules for the average dude. I’ve got a feeling that was not the only episode that put heat on Brad. That seems a little far-fetched that you would get fired if they had plans for you for using the word pr**k. I’m sure a lot of other curse words had been used, but there’s always been two sets of standards. There’s one for the ruling elite and there’s one for the everyday guy.”

Anderson added that WWE releasing Brad Maddox for swearing seemed like a “flimsy” excuse. He believes the company’s decision-makers might have wanted rid of him for another reason.

Brad Maddox’s WWE in-ring career

The Great Khali and Brad Maddox

Although Brad Maddox was often used in non-wrestling roles on WWE’s main roster, he still competed in dozens of official WWE matches. According to Cagematch.net, he took part in 66 matches (including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and live events) from 2011 to 2015.

Brad Maddox lost his final WWE match against R-Truth before a WWE Main Event taping on November 24, 2015.

