Interview: Flip Gordon On Working With PCW Ultra, Cody Rhodes & What's Coming Up For Him

16 Jul 2018

Flip Wilson and a fan (Photo courtesy of @smehampton)

As seen wrestling over the last 12 months for Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the Mexico-based CMLL, Flip Gordon is one of the most talked-about independent wrestlers in the world. Just 3 years into his career, Gordon also holds the distinction of being on active duty for the United States military while wrestling full-time. Notably, Gordon has held championships with several promotions, including Chaotic Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling and the Xtreme Wrestling Alliance.

Flip Gordon will be appearing as part of PCW Ultra's Sound The Alarm event on July 27th, 2018 in Wilmington, California. Besides Gordon, the PCW Ultra event also includes PCW Heavyweight Champion Penta El Zero M, PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland, PCW Ultra Women’s Champion Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, ACH, Brody Lee, and Matt Riddle. WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts will also be part of the evening, in addition to participating in a pre-show meet and greet.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Flip Gordon. More on the PCW Original can be found on Instagram and Twitter via the handle @TheFlipGordon.

When in life did people start calling you Flip? Were you aware of Flip Wilson growing up?

Flip Gordon: I was not but I’ve heard of him a lot since being nicknamed Flip. I got the nickname when I started training to be a wrestler.

You debuted only 3 years ago, yet 2018 has been a real break-out year for you. When did wrestling start to feel like a career for you?

Flip Gordon: A little over a year ago when I quit my day job to wrestle full-time.

Cody Rhodes has talked a lot about Flip Gordon over the last few months. Did you know him while he was still in WWE?

Flip Gordon: I grew up watching Cody, yes.

How did you first find out about PCW?

Flip Gordon: I honestly don’t remember, it’s all happened so fast.

You have been referred to as a "PCW Original." To you, what is the criteria for being a PCW Original?

Flip Gordon: That’s an honor as PCW was one of the first companies to give me an opportunity outside of the Northeast [U.S.], and it was right as they were starting up. I’m proud to be apart of the PCW Originals.

PCW aside, what do the next few months look like for you?

Flip Gordon: Busy, both domestically and internationally. Lots of surprises, that’s for sure.

Are you aware of any other wrestlers who are also on active duty?

Flip Gordon: I do, Alex Cruz. I believe he’s out of Atlanta.

There have been a lot of notable Gordons, like Phish's Mike Gordon, NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon. Have you encountered any of them?

Flip Gordon: I have not. Jeff Gordon was my favorite NASCAR driver, though.

When not busy with your career, how do you like to spend your free time?

Flip Gordon: At the gym, and with family and friends.

Finally, Flip, any last words for the kids?

Flip Gordon: Chase your dreams no matter what.