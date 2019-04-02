WWE News: Forgotten tag team challenges The Revival at WrestleMania 35 after RAW (Video)

Could we potentially brand new champions at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

WWE RAW was a hot and cold show, filled with good and bad moments. The Revival was one of the high points of WWE RAW, defeating Aleister Black and Ricochet, in a sensational contest.

Shortly after the show, they would be challenged by Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins to a WrestleMania match. Can the ultimate underdogs break their losing streak at long last?

In case you didn't know...

The makeshift team of Aleister Black and Ricochet have been on a tear across both brands. They are also creating quite a stir in NXT, and are scheduled to compete at NXT TakeOver: New York in a big title match.

They took on The Revival, and Ricochet, in particular, dazzled the crowd with his athleticism. The Revival would win the match, retaining their Championships via count out. Many were wondering who their WrestleMania opponents would be?

The heart of the matter

Dash and Dawson were in the backstage area when Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins happened to come by. They asked The Revival how it felt to win via count out. The Revival said a win's a win, but Ryder and Hawkins would know nothing about that!

Then Ryder and Hawkins would demand a match for the Grandest Stage of them all, and The Revival belittled them by saying that they had lost over 200 matches consecutively. Hawkins would then correct Scott Dawson and say the figure was actually 269 losses.

The Revival would not promise the challengers a shot for WrestleMania but they did promise to take the whole thing into consideration for the time being.

What's next?

Could the massive losing streak finally come to an end at WrestleMania? Could we see brand new champions at the show? We find out in just a few days.

