Form team with real-life friend, feud with returning babyface - 5 directions for Scarlett in WWE SmackDown's women's division

Scarlett and Karrion Kross made their big return to WWE earlier this year. The pair distracted and then assaulted Drew McIntyre during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross then battled McIntyre a handful of times afterwards.

While Kross has been in regular competition since he and Scarlett returned, the blonde star is yet to wrestle on television. In fact, until this past weekend, Scarlett hadn't wrestled once for World Wrestling Entertainment since returning to the company several months ago.

That changed over the course of the weekend when she and Kross had two mixed-tag team matches at live events in West Virginia. In theory, this opened the floodgates to her wrestling more regularly with the promotion.

If Scarlett does wrestle regularly moving forward, she could help boost SmackDown's women's division. What might the devious blonde do if she becomes a full-time competitor on Friday Night SmackDown?

Below are 5 directions for Scarlett in WWE SmackDown's women's division.

#5. Scarlett could feud with Emma

Scarlett returned to WWE following Triple H's rise to power, but she is far from the only female star to return. Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and B-Fab have all returned to the promotion in recent months, as has Emma.

The Australian star hadn't been with WWE for many years, but she had worked for Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. She worked hard to make a name for herself outside of the company. Upon returning, she took Ronda Rousey to the limit but couldn't walk away with a win.

Given Emma's real-life relationship with Madcap Moss and his apparent feud with Karrion Kross, she and Scarlett could end up having a rivalry of their own. It would be intriguing to see how the Australian and Scarlett would match up in the ring. Will the two have chemistry?

#4. She could stick to mixed tag team matches alongside Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

As noted previously on this list, Scarlett's return to action at WWE live events came in the form of mixed tag team matches. The vicious blonde teamed up with her husband Karrion Kross to battle Emma and Madcap Moss.

There's a strong chance that this bout will end up taking place on-screen. However, even afterwards, mixed tag team matches may be the way Scarlett interacts with and competes against female stars moving forward.

Thankfully, SmackDown has numerous teams and groups featuring a blend of male and female stars. Kross and Scarlett could battle Legado del Fantasma, The Viking Raiders, or even Hit Row in the near future. Valhalla, B-Fab, and Zelina Vega could all make for intriguing opponents.

#3. Scarlett could battle Aliyah when she returns to WWE SmackDown

Aliyah could be returning soon

Aliyah is the ultimate babyface. She's kind and sweet, but willing to stand up for herself if she has to. She's a good wrestler but clearly not the most advanced and lacks the size and power that many on the WWE roster possess.

While the Canadian star has been away due to an injury dealt by Damage CTRL, she's likely due back sooner rather than later. If the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion does return to action, she could potentially feud with Scarlett.

Matches between the two may be exactly what both need. Scarlett will appear credible fighting Aliyah despite not being showcased as an active wrestler. Aliyah could be a competent star against Kross' manager without the bout seeming too one-sided. Aliyah could also lose, allowing for Scarlett to pick up momentum before moving on to a tougher opponent.

#2. She could team up with Shotzi

WWE @WWE Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13 , Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo ’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13, Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD https://t.co/uDeBlh63eO

Some fans may not realize that Scarlett is friends with a surprising WWE SmackDown star. The devious and maniacal blonde is actually close friends with The Ballsy Badass Shotzi. In fact, the two have even made music together.

Alongside indie wrestler Harley Cameron, Shotzi and Scarlett have released two songs together, including a cover of "I Put A Spell On You" which can be heard in the video above. They have a natural chemistry on-screen and off.

There's a chance that their real-life friendship could develop on-screen. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship division is still in need of new teams and the pair could be an interesting and successful duo. It remains to be seen if they'd have the chemistry to dethrone Damage CTRL, but never say never.

#1. The talented Scarlett could challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey with Kayla Braxton

Scarlett could be paired against lower-level roster members or other stars who recently returned to the company. But there's a chance that she'll instead be thrown into the deep waters of Friday Night SmackDown. If she is, there's one particular shark she'll need to fight.

Ronda Rousey is the current-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. The Baddest Woman On The Planet is in her second reign, having dethroned Liv Morgan for the title earlier this year. Since winning the belt, she and Shayna Baszler have had a ball of a time injuring stars of the women's division and attempting to intimidate all those in their way.

One person who might not be intimidated by Ronda is the fierce Scarlett. The witch-like superstar may spell Rousey's doom and attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. A star who barely competes managing to dethrone Ronda feels unlikely, but the devious Scarlett may be able to pull off what is seemingly impossible.

