Former AEW champion to crash WWE SmackDown and attack the United States Champion? Chances explored

This week's WWE SmackDown is already packed with huge matches and segments. With Elimination Chamber just around the corner, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Among the matches scheduled, a major Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match will take place between Naomi and Chelsea Green.

With the match announced, there’s a possibility that former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will make her highly anticipated return to attack the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, and her partner, Piper Niven, to help Naomi qualify.

Jade Cargill has been out of action for quite a few months now after a mysterious attacker launched a brutal assault on the star. Cargill was found bruised on the windshield of a car just before Survivor Series, which ultimately led to Bayley stepping in for her in the WarGames match.

Furthermore, Naomi replaced her as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, which sparked speculation about the veteran being the mysterious attacker. While the identity of the attacker remains uncertain, Jade Cargill could be on the verge of making her long-awaited return to the company.

Cargill is expected to feud with her attacker upon her return, and with WrestleMania on the horizon, something big might be booked for the former AEW star. However, before building a storyline around the attacker, Cargill might do the unthinkable to help Naomi win the Elimination Chamber qualifying match this week.

This could solidify the bond between Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. If the veteran is indeed the mystery opponent, a massive twist in the coming weeks could be the best way to build their match at Mania.

What else has WWE announced for this week's SmackDown?

In addition to the high-stakes Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, a massive Triple Threat match on the Men's side to punch their ticket to the Chamber has also been announced. Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest are set to clash in this highly anticipated Triple Threat match, which has garnered the attention of fans.

Further, Tiffany Stratton will also defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, which could turn out to change the landscape of the division ahead of WrestleMania.

Time will now tell what else WWE has planned for this week's episode of the blue brand.

