Former AEW star to replace Finn Balor as the new leader of Judgment Day upon WWE return? Looking at the possibility

For a while now, one of the top WWE factions, The Judgment Day, has been hanging by a thin thread. It appears as if the stable has divided: One half includes Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, while the other features Finn Balor and Carlito. Dirty Dom has hinted at adding a new member to their stable for weeks, but Balor has consistently rejected the idea.

Although the heel stable is among the top factions in WWE's roster, their momentum has stagnated. The latest edition of the red brand was crucial for the group, as three members from their faction were scheduled to compete in important singles matches. Unfortunately, the night ended poorly for all of them, as they lost their respective matches. Consequently, Judgment Day needs significant improvements and fresh angles, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

In a surprising twist, former AEW talent Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) could return to Monday Night RAW, revealing himself as the newest member of The Judgment Day, possibly kicking Finn Balor out. The Stamford-based promotion has planted seeds for Balor's potential fallout from the stable for weeks.

According to last week's report, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks were removed from AEW's internal roster. This was confirmed when Ricky debuted on NXT just a day after his release from the rival promotion.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating Black's return to WWE. The potential for his involvement with The Judgment Day could present an intriguing angle. Having worked with The House of Black, the former NXT Champion would be an ideal candidate for this role.

A former WWE champion could also join The Judgment Day

Amid speculation about Judgment Day adding a new member, several names have been discussed as potential fits for the stable.

Among all the names, Logan Paul is a favorite. The former WWE United States Champion is currently set to compete in the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match against the top five contenders. However, YouTube Sensation's chances of winning the bout are lower than the others, and if he loses, he could potentially join The Judgment Day faction.

The Maverick has often admired Dominik Mysterio and is interested in joining the group.

However, the angle mentioned above is speculative, and it remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team's plans for Judgment Day and Paul in the coming weeks.

