Former AEW star to return to WWE, 3-time champ to be fired & more- 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week 

The post-King of the Ring episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown were eventful, to say the least. The company had a few major surprises in store for fans on both the shows- be it Liv Morgan's controversial kiss to Dominik Mysterio or AJ Styles' fake retirement.

WWE would look to keep the ball rolling this week as well. The company is expected to continue its build towards the upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle on its weekly shows. It could also announce a few matches for the Scotland spectacle during this week.

What else could transpire on WWE RAW and SmackDown? Here are four bold predictions for the upcoming episodes of the red and blue brand:

#4. Adam Pearce fires Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker has been an unstoppable force, wreaking havoc on WWE RAW since his draft to the brand two weeks ago. Despite being suspended, the three-time champion (two-time NXT Champion and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion) attacked Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov last week.

Following the events of last week, Adam Pearce took to social media to send a stern warning to Breakker. However, the 26-year-old may not pay heed to the RAW General Manager's warnings, and could even attack him on tonight's show for interfering.

If that is indeed the case, Pearce could take the extreme step of firing Bron Breakker on tonight's episode to bring some order back to the red brand. This potential angle could result in Bron signing a new deal with SmackDown.

#3 Jake Hager FKA Jack Swagger returns to WWE

Jake Hager's contract with AEW recently ended. The former WWE star is now a free agent. Given that, there have been rumors of Jake returning to WWE.

The company had TNA star Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page make their NXT debuts last week, and it won't come as a surprise if WWE gets Hager onboard for another run. The 42-year-old could make a surprise return on WWE RAW or SmackDown this week to kick-off the same.

#2 Kevin Owens ruins Tonga Loa's anointment

Solo Sikoa is set to officially annoint Tonga Loa into The Bloodline on Friday's show. However, fans should expect this segment to turn south sooner rather than later.

Given he is currently involved in an angle with The Bloodline, Kevin Owens' involvement in the segment seems a no-brainer. The Prizefighter could interrupt the proceedings to launch an attack on Solo Sikoa. This could lead to The Bloodline ganging up on KO, only for The Street Profits to show up to make the save.

#1. WWE announces Cody Rhodes' next opponent

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw AJ Styles fake his retirement, only to turn on Cody Rhodes. The Phenomenal One launched a brutal attack on The American Nightmare, much to the shock of fans.

Given how things unfolded last week, a potential rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles could be on the cards at Clash at the Castle. The company could announce the same on Friday's SmackDown.

