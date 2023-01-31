Former AEW star says Cody Rhodes is "at the top of his game" in WWE

Following his huge victory at the Royal Rumble, former AEW star and wife of Cody Rhodes, Brandi, has praised her husband's rise to the top of WWE.

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to the ring this past Saturday after being away for more than 7 months away, following on from his horrific torn pectoral injury he picked up in June 2022.

During a recent interview with BARE magazine, Brandi Rhodes was asked for her thoughts on Cody's return to the ring as well as how he managed his time away from WWE.

"I’m very excited for my husband. He has put in so much work in his recovery and has been diligent in returning in his best form. I believe he is at the top of his game and fans will see and appreciate that." (H/T BARE)

After winning the men's Royal Rumble match, Cody will now take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on either April 1st or 2nd.

WWE Hall of Famer on Cody Rhodes' win

One person who has known the Georgia native all too well is former WWE and current AEW commentator, good old JR Jim Ross.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, the Hall of Famer stated that WWE made the right decision in having Cody win the marquee battle royal.

“So it was an interesting event. Certainly [I’ll] congratulate Cody Rhodes for winning it. It’s not a huge surprise, but does that matter? He was the right guy for the job.....Now he’s gonna be able to help the company build their way to WrestleMania in a few weeks. So I thought it was a good show. I thought there were some moments in there.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Since making his return to WWE last year, Cody has made it his mission statement to win the world title in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes. Now, with a WrestleMania title match booked, he is one step closer to realizing his dream.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

