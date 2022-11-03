Former Bullet Club member says 6-time champion is Karl Anderson's "bit*h" for helping him amid WWE and NJPW booking conflict

Karl Anderson will compete at WWE Crown Jewel instead of NJPW Battle Autumn after a booking conflict between the two shows.

Anderson was initially set to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo in Japan. The former Bullet Club member will now face Yujiro Takahashi at Battle Autumn.

Taking to Twitter, Hikuleo took shots at Takahashi for agreeing to step in for The Machine Gun, who will be focused on his match in Saudi Arabia.

"Once my friend Now @MachineGunKA‘s lil bit*h. Yujiro. Nov 5th. Osaka," wrote Hikuleo.

Check out Hikuleo's tweet at this link.

Takahashi is currently holding the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Bullet Club stablemates SHO and EVIL. During a recent backstage interview, he laid out the challenge for the November 5 event.

Earlier this year, Hikuleo betrayed the Bullet Club and sided with his brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in their feud with BC leader Jay White.

Karl Anderson recently claimed that he wouldn't be vacating the NEVER Openweight Championship

Although he cannot defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn, Karl Anderson has made it clear that he won't be vacating the title.

Anderson took to Twitter to claim that the New Japan management didn't consult his agent Luke Gallows before confirming the title match for November 5. In another tweet, he cleared the air regarding the NEVER Openweight Championship.

"I’m not vacating anything. I’m the greatest #NeverOpenweightChampion of all time. I’ll defend it on my time … get with my booking agent @The_BigLG I’ll see ya then @Hiku_Leo That’s #TooSweet", wrote Karl Anderson.

Check out Karl Anderson's tweet below:

Anderson and Gallows recently returned to WWE to reunite with AJ Styles and reform The O.C. The Good Brothers and The Phenomenal One will be in action against The Judgment Day in Saudi Arabia in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

It remains to be seen when NJPW will re-book Anderson vs. Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Poll : 0 votes