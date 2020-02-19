Former Bullet Club member teases a potential match against NXT Champion Adam Cole

Adam Cole representing the Bullet Club at ROH: Global Wars

Prior to signing with WWE in 2017, Adam Cole established himself as a workhorse of the pro wrestling business. Cole, mostly known for his time with Ring of Honor, is a former three-time ROH World Champion and at ROH: Global Wars 2016, 'The Panama City Playboy' surprisingly joined the Bullet Club.

Currently on the back off another successful NXT Championship defense from NXT TakeOver: Portland, Cole was recently challenged to a match by another former Bullet Club member in the form of Robbie Eagles.

Robbie Eagles challenges Adam Cole

Much like Adam Cole, Robbie Eagles also got started in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a member of the Bullet Club in 2018. However, almost a year after his alliance with The BC, Eagles turned his back on the likes of Jay White and co. and joined CHAOS in his home turf of Australia.

The Aussie sensation recently sent out a tweet reminding the fans that back in 2014 there was a possibility of a match between him and Cole but it never happened. However, 'The Sniper of the Skies' did tease a potential clash between himself and the leader of The Undisputed Era with this following tweet:

Match that never happened but was a possibility in Western Australia in 2014 - Robbie Eagles vs @AdamColePro

Maybe someday? — Robbie Eagles (@RobbieEagles_) February 18, 2020

What's next for Robbie Eagles and Adam Cole?

Robbie Eagles is currently busy with his schedule in New Japan Pro Wrestling, whereas, Adam Cole is currently on the back of a huge title defense over Tommaso Ciampa from NXT TakeOver: Portland.