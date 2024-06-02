Former champ to replace Randy Orton, new King of the Ring winner & more - 3 directions for The Viper upon his return 

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, the company addressed Randy Orton's injury, which The Viper apparently suffered during the King of the Ring final. Michael Cole stated that Orton's kneee is being evaluated by a specialist, and he is currently at home recovering.

While there is still a cloud over the timeline of his return, The Viper is not expected to be out for too long. Meanwhile, it will be of interest to see what the creative have in store for him following his potential comeback.

The following piece will explore three possible directions for Randy Orton upon his return from injury.

#3. New King of the Ring

Randy Orton faced a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Gunther in the final of the King of the Ringtournament earlier this month. However, given that The Viper's shoulders were up during the pin, rumor has it that another potential clash between the duo could be on the cards.

Given the controversial finish, the creative team giving Orton another shot at Gunther makes sense. If that is indeed the case, The Viper may not let that opportunity slide and prevail over The Ring General to claim the King of the Ring crown.

#2. Randy Orton quits WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso replaces him

Following the conclusion of the WWE Draft 2024, it was reported that a couple of trades could happen before the draft changes come into effect. While nothing came of it, things may finally change in the coming days.

Given that The Viper has some unfinished business with Gunther, Orton could quit the blue brand following his comeback, only to sign a new deal with WWE RAW, and target The Ring General.

WWE could have the duo get involved in a lengthy feud, with both stars exchanging wins, leading upto The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso isn't part of any major program on the red brand, and it can be argued that there isn't much left for him on RAW. Hence, the company could have the former champion replace Orton on SmackDown, where he could reignite his feud with The Bloodline.

#1. Randy Orton turns heel and targets Cody Rhodes

Rumors of Randy Orton undergoing a character change has been doing the rounds over the last few months. While that hasn't happened yet, Orton's injury gives WWE a golden opportunity to finally pull the trigger on The Viper's heel turn.

Tired of his recent losses, Orton could turn heel and go on a rampage following his comeback from injury. The Apex Predator could target his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes, laying down the breadcrumbs for a massive clash at SummerSlam 2024.

