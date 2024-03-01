Former champion to address the locker room over past controversial behavior? - 4 things Bayley should do on WWE SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be airing on the FOX Network later today. The big event will be absolutely packed with fans, as WrestleTix is reporting that over 11,000 World Wrestling Entertainment faithful will be there for the show.

The big hook for Friday Night SmackDown this week is the returns of The Rock and Roman Reigns. Many fans expect Cody Rhodes to appear on the show since he will be there, although it is not clear if his appearance will just be for a dark match or not.

The other major hook to draw fans in is Bayley teaming up with Dakota Kai to battle The Kabuki Warriors. Kai has been injured for over 200 days, and this show marks her big return to the ring. However, there is more intrigue beyond just the return of Dakota Kai. Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and will battle IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.

This is a big match for The Role Model that could directly impact their impending clash. This article will look at a handful of things Bayley should do on the blue brand this week to further her story with Damage CTRL.

Below are four things Bayley should do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. Bayley should make sure not to trust Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai and Bayley

Bayley first formed Damage CTRL back at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model returned at that event following a year-long absence due to surgery. Upon making her return, the former SmackDown Women's Champion debuted Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the main roster.

The three stars collectively formed Damage CTRL, and Dakota has had Bayley's back ever since. On the surface, it appears that remains the case even after IYO SKY betrayed The Role Model alongside Kairi Sane and Asuka. With that being said, Kai may not be as trustworthy as both Bayley and the WWE Universe want to believe.

The most important thing Bayley should do on SmackDown this week is to keep an eye on Kai. Dakota may be honest when stating she has aligned with The Role Model, but if it is a swerve of some kind, Bayley needs to be careful.

#3. She could address the WWE women's locker room and apologize for her past mistakes

Expand Tweet

As noted, Damage CTRL first formed in WWE at SummerSlam 2022. The trio then made an immediate splash by targeting the likes of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. They also made life miserable for numerous other stars on Monday Night RAW.

Since moving to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft, the same premise continued. The group assaulted everybody in their path, including the likes of Zelina Vega and Mia Yim. The stable has made a lot of enemies.

Bayley becoming a babyface does not magically fix everything she has done in the past, nor does it wipe the slate clean. At SmackDown tonight, The Role Model should address her past behavior and personally apologize to those who were impacted by the group's controversial and nefarious ways. It may be the only way she ever finds support.

#2. The Role Model should defeat The Kabuki Warriors

The Kabuki Warriors

The Kabuki Warriors is one of the most popular female tag teams in WWE history. The group was actually united around half a decade ago but took a break when Kairi Sane left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020.

Upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion at Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi made a quick splash and soon reunited with Asuka and joined Damage CTRL. Since then, Sane and Asuka have captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

While nobody likes to see champions lose non-title matches, Bayley should be the one who wins on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Provided there is no surprise betrayal from Dakota Kai, The Role Model needs the momentum heading into WrestleMania 40 for her clash with IYO SKY.

#1. Bayley should recruit backup for IYO SKY

Roxanne Perez

Speaking of IYO SKY, she is one of the biggest threats in all of wrestling. The Genius of the Sky is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She first won the belt at SummerSlam 2023, where she cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank briefcase on an injured Bianca Belair.

SKY has managed to hold the title ever since. While she was, at one time, a background member of Damage CTRL, IYO is now the face of the group. She also seemingly plots much of what the group does. This could be trouble for Dakota Kai and Bayley, as SKY could interfere or cause a distraction of some kind.

Bayley needs to be prepared for this by having a backup. If she has someone to take out IYO, it will keep the odds even, provided Dakota remains trustworthy. Roxanne Perez, a feisty underdog from NXT, is a well-known mentee of Bayley's. Roxanne could be the perfect person to join The Role Model's side and fend off SKY.

Are you excited about Bayley's appearance on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE