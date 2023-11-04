Former champion to compete in first singles WWE SmackDown match after 15 years? Exploring 4 possible finishes

The December 12, 2008 edition of WWE SmackDown took place just about 15 years ago. It was on that show that Carlito went one-on-one with Brian Kendrick. The Carribean Cool won the bout in just over two minutes.

Now, a decade and a half later, Carlito will finally be in a singles match on the blue brand again. It was announced during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Carlito will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley on next week's show.

This bout has been orchestrated for weeks. Carlito returned at the Fastlane Premium Live Event and helped his Latino World Order teammates defeat Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. From there, the heel trio attacked Carlito and beat him down backstage. Now, the former United States Champion wants revenge.

This article will take a look at the big bout scheduled for next week's SmackDown. More specifically, it will look at four possible ways the match could end. This includes a shocking betrayal, a chaotic no-contest, and beyond.

Below are four possible finishes for Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Carlito could get a clean win in his match

Expand Tweet

Carlito is back in WWE, and it is good to see him perform in the squared circle again. The Puerto Rican star was on the company's main roster from 2004 until 2010. While he has made a few appearances in recent years, it was not until Fastlane 2023 that he returned full-time.

Some fans may not be aware of the success Carlito had in his first run. He won the United States Championship on his very first night on WWE's main roster. Carlito did the same with the Intercontinental Championship upon his RAW debut. He even held tag team gold, thus making him a legit superstar.

As a result of how good Carlito is, he may defeat Bobby Lashley when the two go one-on-one on SmackDown. The last time the two clashed, it was a match in Puerto Rico, and Carlito won that contest. He could do the same if he hits the Backstabber next Friday.

#3. B-Fab could surprisingly help Bobby Lashley win

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley's group features three WWE Superstars for now. This includes himself, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. He recently took the Street Profits under his wing, and they have developed a dark side they did not realize they had.

There is a chance a fourth member may join the stable soon. During WWE SmackDown this week, B-Fab interrupted a chat Lashley and his stablemates were having, asking to speak with Bobby. It is not clear what the pair discussed, but it was presumably related to the stable.

If B-Fab is looking to join the crew, she could be a difference-maker next Friday. The former Hit Row member could come out to the ringside and distract Carlito in some manner, only for Lashley to level him with a Spear. This would spell the end for The Carribean Bad Apple.

#2. Santos Escobar could shockingly cost Carlito the win

Santos Escobar

Carlito returned to WWE at Fastlane 2023 and immediately found himself as a full-time member of the Latino World Order. He joined Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega in the faction.

While everything seems happy within the group at the moment, unrest may be brewing. Santos Escobar took a back seat upon joining the LWO, no longer leading but instead standing second in command. With Carlito back, many WWE fans believe that Escobar further slid down in the rankings.

If Escobar is taking this personally, a heel turn could be on the horizon. Santos could betray Carlito and shockingly cost the former United States Champion the match on SmackDown. From there, he could even snap and beat Carlito down.

#1. Chaos could erupt among the WWE factions leading to a no-contest ruling

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

As noted, Carlito currently represents the Latino World Order. Meanwhile, Bobby is the leader of a yet-to-be-named faction, including Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and potentially B-Fab. That includes a lot of wrestling personalities.

When Carlito and Bobby Lashley clash, the likes of Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and the Street Profits could be present ringside, given the animosity between the two groups, and it could possibly get messy.

There is a chance that the WWE SmackDown bout will end in chaos. The LWO and Lashley's crew may end up brawling, and the referee could lose control of things and end the bout, ruling it a no-contest.

Do you think Carlito will defeat Bobby Lashley on next week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

