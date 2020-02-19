Former Champion completes six months sober after leaving WWE

A good achievement

Opening up about issues with addiction is never easy and Alicia Fox did exactly that as her time with WWE wrapped up. She had a major issue at a live event that saw her show up (and wrestle) intoxicated, with the match agent Arn Anderson being forced to take the blame and responsibility - and losing his job as a result of it.

She had a couple of matches post-WrestleMania 35 that turned out to be the end of her run and she quietly stopped appearing on WWE programming. It was only half a year later that she was moved to the "alumni" section of WWE.com, seemingly confirming her departure.

She took to Instagram to give an update about her sobriety and revealed that she's completed six months of being sober.

Being a public figure and admitting to over a million followers that you have an addiction is not as easy as it looks and we give Fox full credit for being able to do so. We also wish her the best in her battle with addiction.

As for whether she'll ever return to WWE again or not, we can't be so sure. She had a long run and will always be in the history books as the first and only African American WWE Divas Champion. She was one of the women who laid the foundation for what the Women's division has become today.