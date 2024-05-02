Former champion to cost Damian Priest his title, Massive betrayal & more - 3 betrayals that could rock WWE Backlash 2024

The Stamford-based promotion is making its way to France on May 4 for WWE Backlash, the exciting event that follows the epic WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event.

This PLE holds significant importance as the Stamford-based promotion strives to capitalize on the enthusiasm surrounding its hot product after the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many exciting matches are lined up for the event. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Damian Priest are all set to showcase their skills.

What will transpire at WWE Backlash that could make it stand out? Maybe some trusted alliances get the shock of betrayal. While there have been some cracks forming in many dominating stables and duos, we might see some new angles being explored at the event.

In this article, we look at three potential betrayals that could shake things up.

#3. Paul Heyman betrays Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will battle the team of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the upcoming event.

Sikoa has stepped up to lead The Bloodline, while Roman Reigns is on hiatus. He kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group and brought Tama Tonga on board. He also made sure to prevent Paul Heyman from contacting The Head of the Table.

Heyman may seem aligned with The Bloodline at the moment, but his loyalty to his Tribal Chief might cause him to turn on Solo Sikoa and Tonga during the match. As the one who initially backed Reigns in his journey to the top, he wouldn't want to witness his Tribal Chief lose everything he has worked so hard to achieve in the last three years.

Heyman's move at WWE Backlash could potentially ignite a feud between Reigns and The Bloodline. It's going to be intriguing to witness how everything plays out and whether The Wiseman will stick with Sikoa and Tonga or turn against them.

#2. Kevin Owens betrays Randy Orton at WWE

Randy Orton's reputation for betrayals might make it seem like he could attack Kevin Owens at any moment in this match. However, it's not far-fetched to think that the tables could turn. Just like The Apex Predator, The Prizefighter has also been known to betray others in the WWE.

If Owens thinks he can gain an advantage by betraying someone, he won't think twice before doing it. It might happen during the tag match at WWE Backlash when Owens double-crosses his partner and allows Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga to win, leaving everyone shocked.

Although it wouldn't make much sense for Owens to join forces with The Bloodline, it would make for captivating television in the upcoming weeks.

#1. Finn Balor betrays Damian Priest and costs him the World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40. Now, Jey Usos is set to be Priest's inaugural challenger.

The Judgment Day never really had a proper leader. It stirred up a lot of drama among the group, but Rhea Ripley was always the go-to for resolving conflicts and uniting everyone once again.

The Eradicator is no longer in the picture due to an injury. In contrast, Damian Priest is now the World Champion. Holding the title symbolizes power, but there have been some clear disagreements within the group lately.

With Ripley gone, WWE Backlash could see Balor attempting to betray Priest, potentially costing him his title. Balor might be envious of Priest and attempt to take on a leadership role, similar to what The Punisher has been doing in recent weeks.

