Former champion to finally leave WWE NXT after over 6 years? Exploring the possibility

WWE NXT is the home of future superstars and main eventers. The White and Gold Brand has the likes of Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, Nikkita Lyons, and Lyra Valkyria, to name a few. It seems departure might be on the horizon for one of these names.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tyler Bate could be main roster-bound. The former multi-time NXT UK Champion has been a mainstay on WWE NXT for the past six years. He is a former Heritage Cup Champion and a tag team champion on two brands.

"There has at least been talk of Bate going to the main roster. His size isn’t particularly right for that but the size thing isn’t as big a deal now with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Paul Levesque being more open minded as to who can be a top star." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bate signed with NXT UK when he was just 19. He won the tournament to determine the brand’s inaugural champion by defeating Pete Dunne (aka Butch of The Brawling Brutes). He was brought to Orlando full-time in 2022.

Did Tyler Bate wrestle his final WWE NXT match this week? Looking at the clue

Tyler Bate hasn’t won a major championship in a year. He dropped the NXT UK Title to Bron Breakker at Worlds Collide 2022. He failed to win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2023 as well.

Bate’s latest loss came on WWE NXT tonight. The former British Strong Style member lost to Dragon Lee in the North American Championship open challenge. It is possible Bate could debut on the main roster as early as this Friday on SmackDown following his loss.

