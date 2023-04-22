Former Champion could be forced to return to WWE to defend his wife if Authority figure targets 32-year-old 

There were a number of couples released from WWE as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts, with one of the most prominent pairs being Chelsea Green and Zack Ryder. The couple has since married and Green returned as part of the Women's Royal Rumble back in January.

Green has become a popular star under her new "Karen" character but has caused Adam Pearce a number of issues for the past three months. Pearce is yet to want to turn his issues into a physical response, but Green will always have backup if the authority figure decides to call her out on recent complaints.

Green's husband Matt Cardona has teased making his return to the sports entertainment giant in a bid to win a world title. Over the course of the last few months, many fans were convinced he would either be part of The Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 39.

Instead, he appears to be focusing on becoming the biggest star on the Independent Circuit, whilst waiting for the call from WWE.

Matt Cardona could return to WWE to avenge his wife

It's unclear why Matt Cardona is yet to return to WWE, but since his wife is already signed to the company, it would make sense for him to return. He could align with her in the same way Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae linked up in NXT.

Green's character has already rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in the three months that she has been on the main roster and as of yet she doesn't have a selected brand.

The upcoming Draft could finally give her a long-term home, which is where she could pick up a lengthy feud and force her husband to make his return to the company he left back in 2021 in order to defend her honor.

Do you think Zack Ryder will ever return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes