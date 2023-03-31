Former champion found out Brock Lesnar was squashing him in a WWE title match "right before" the match started

Ricochet has reflected on his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in 2020.

The bout took place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on February 27. The Beast Incarnate defeated the SmackDown star in 90 seconds to retain the title. The latter earned the right to challenge for the gold after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match on the February 3, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of MailOnline Sport, Ricochet stated that he found out on short notice that Brock Lesnar was going to squash him during their WWE Title match at Super ShowDown.

"It's crazy. Honestly, probably like right before we went out there. I was kind of just told what we were doing. I had ideas, but at the same time, everything is so flowing and changing. You obviously have ideas, but you know there is a story they are trying to tell, there's still characters they are trying to build for other things. So there's a lot of factors that go into it than just the match. I think that's something that people can forget about, it's about the future as well," he said.

Ricochet says he wants another match against Brock Lesnar

The month before their match at Super ShowDown, Ricochet helped eliminate The Beast from the 2020 Royal Rumble match after kicking him below the belt. This was payback for what the former WWE Champion did to him on an episode of RAW.

Ricochet expressed interest in having another match against Brock Lesnar.

"That match not being exactly what I wanted it to be, I still think there's opportunity in the future to get back in there with him or someone else. I think there is an opportunity to get back there - whether it's that match or not - and make it mean more because Ricochet is in a different spot. I think there's always opportunity, especially someone like me who is capable of anything," he said.

Brock Lesnar and Ricochet are both slated to compete at WrestleMania 39. The former will collide with Omos in a singles match.

Would you like to see the two stars have another match? Sound off in the comments below!

