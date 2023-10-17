Former champion to interfere in Undisputed Tag Team title match and cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature a highly anticipated match. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are slated to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day.

The two Judgment Day members competing for gold are Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At the Fastlane 2023 premium live event, Rhodes and Uso defeated the former champions. They are now attempting to recover their crowns.

It is anticipated that the reigning champions will retain their titles, yet there is a potential risk of losing them as a result of involvement from former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa.

The reasoning behind Solo's intervention in the title bout, resulting in the loss of Cody and Jey, stems from Roman Reigns' apparent dissatisfaction with Cody and Jey's presence on his show. If the 30-year-old star costs them the Undisputed tag team titles, both men will be precluded from making an appearance on the blue brand.

The possibility of Solo Sikoa making a move tonight has yet to be determined, but it cannot be ruled out. Let us wait and observe whether WWE decides to pull the trigger on it.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a staredown on last week's episode of SmackDown.

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with ease. Following the conclusion of the match, Cody and Jey were making their way towards the backstage area when Roman Reigns emerged to confront them.

Reigns and Rhodes stared each other down, although no words were spoken as there was no necessity for it, and the viewers of the show were already familiar with the narrative.

As the two men refused to back down, Nick Aldis, the newly appointed General Manager of Smackdown, along with other officials, quickly intervened to avert the escalation of a physical altercation.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes – a decision that was met with strong disapproval from the audience. WWE now has the opportunity to create a historic moment with whoever succeeds The Tribal Chief as champion after nearly four years.

Rhodes satisfies all the necessary criteria, and WrestleMania 40 presents an excellent setting for The American Nightmare to put his unfinished story to a satisfying conclusion.

Currently, there has been no formal announcement regarding a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, the intense confrontation witnessed on SmackDown has piqued curiosity as to when such an encounter would occur.