Former champion to leave AEW and join his wife in WWE? Exploring the chances

Popular WWE star Zelina Vega has recently inked a fresh agreement with the Stamford-based promotion. Speculations arise regarding the potential return of her husband and AEW star Malakai Black returning to work alongside his wife.

Malakai Black expressed his wish to be released from his current promotion last year, but his request was ignored, and he claimed to be under contract until 2027.

Malakai, formerly recognized as Aleister Black during his tenure in WWE, dedicated a significant span of five years to the company before parting ways in 2021. There are still some uncertainties about how far he would have progressed if he were still in WWE, and a potential resurgence could provide the much-needed resolution to these lingering questions.

The primary reason for his initial departure from WWE revolved around divergent creative perspectives between himself and the decision-makers. However, considering Triple H's leadership in the creative department, it is highly probable that he would have the opportunity to effectively convey his vision for his gimmick. Additionally, returning to WWE would also enable him to team up with his wife.

While it would be good for both Vega and Black, the likelihood of this scenario occurring at present is minimal. Despite Vega's new multi-year commitment, Black's contract with AEW is slated to expire in 2024. However, if Black decides to request his release again and it is granted, he will be able to rejoin his spouse in the Stamford-based promotion.

Zelina Vega wants to win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

The 2024 Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Petersburg, Florida. It will showcase the traditional Men's and Women's Rumble matches. The winners of these matches will earn the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania.

Zelina Vega expressed her desire to emerge victorious in the Rumble match and acquire the world title during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me... I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career,"

It will be intriguing to witness if Zelina emerges victorious in the upcoming edition of the Royal Rumble.

