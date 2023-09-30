Former champion to make WWE return after 502 days? Exploring major swerve following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was a big show. The major thread that connected the program from start to finish was that of The Bloodline's dominance. More specifically, Jimmy Uso and Solo Siko terrorized the roster and staff throughout much of the program.

At one point, however, Jimmy Uso's behavior backfired. After the brothers laid out Karl Anderson, Michin came out to check on him. Before she got to Karl, however, she leveled Jimmy with a brutal slap that temporarily sent the former champion down onto his backside.

While fans loved the moment, especially since Jimmy can't actually get any form of revenge on Mia Yim, things may not go how she hopes. She could still be attacked, but by a star who hasn't appeared on WWE programming in 502 days: Naomi.

Currently known as Trinity on IMPACT, Naomi was a top female star in WWE, and she's the wife of Jimmy. She and Sasha Banks were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions when the pair surprisingly walked out in May 2022. The two never returned again.

Naomi could finally return as part of the story, pitting The O.C. against The Bloodline. It could eventually culminate with Naomi battling Michin, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa fighting The Good Brothers, and Roman Reigns defending his gold against AJ Styles. Fans would love to see the factions collide and Naomi's return.

Jimmy Uso has a massive match for WWE Fastlane

Jimmy Uso has a few different fires burning at once, however. While he has ongoing issues with The O.C., he has also made an enemy out of John Cena. At first, Jimmy didn't seem too concerned about it.

He and Sikoa were attacking anybody they suspected could team up with John to battle the pair at WWE Fastlane in the hopes of keeping it a Handicap Match. This includes members of The O.C. and even Ashante "Thee" Adonis. They were in for a big surprise prior to SmackDown ending, however.

When the pair attacked John Cena for the second week in a row, things were seemingly well in hand until LA Knight appeared. The Megastar fought both men off and saved John from a beatdown. He then signed his name to a contract for Fastlane.

Now, The Megastar and The Face That Runs The Place will unite in what is sure to be an exciting tag team match. Can the unlikely allies work together well enough to overcome the brotherly bond of Jimmy and Solo? Will Paul Heyman potentially be the difference maker? Fans will find out in just one week from tonight.