Former champion may return to WWE for the first time in 750+ days to help Matt Riddle against Imperium

Matt Riddle will face Gunther next week on WWE RAW, and as part of a backstage segment, it was revealed that Drew McIntyre would not be in attendance for the show.

Riddle noted that Imperium would be banned from ringside for the match, but this has never stopped the duo from including themselves in Gunther's business. The Original Bro will need backup, and one name that could be called in would be Tyler Breeze.

Breeze last competed in WWE in June 2021 when he wrestled Imperium on NXT. He has since been focused on his streaming career on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Still, given his recent return to the ring and the support of current talents in the Stamford-based promotion, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't be recalled by the company.

⏸ @uncle_callum For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of Sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/nOIyKJ7Mkm

Breeze and Fandango were part of a lengthy feud with Imperium during their time in NXT and know the team better than many of the current crop of stars. This could be Riddle's best shot at overcoming Gunther and his henchman for good.

Tyler Breeze is one of WWE's most popular former Superstars

Tyler Breeze is still close friends with many of his former peers and is seen regularly on UpUpDownDown. It was also recently revealed that because of his work with the brand alongside Xavier Woods, he still receives cheques from WWE, which means there could be a line of communication open if the company wanted to offer him a surprise return.

Breeze is in fantastic shape, and his recent in-ring return could be enough for Triple H and co. to pick up the phone and offer him a feud heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Do you think Tyler Breeze could be Matt Riddle's secret weapon heading into next week's episode of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes