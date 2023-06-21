Former Champion needs to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline upon WWE return

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is currently a few members lighter on WWE SmackDown than it once was after The Usos made it clear that they were out of the faction. It's now unknown if Reigns will recruit some new members or if he will continue to attempt to dominate the company with just Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Reigns has several options in WWE who are family members, including Tamina Snuka and Ava Raine, but there is also someone on the sidelines rehabbing an ACL injury who could be interested in joining The Bloodline when she returns.

Dakota Kai is of Samoan descent and could be seen as one of the best options for Reigns if she returns to WWE in a few months and Damage CTRL have gone their separate ways.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees. I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees. https://t.co/ztrqw3yhOg

The former Tag Team Champion recently updated to note that she was now walking without a knee brace, but it could take a few more months before she is in a place where she can return to the ring.

Will Damage CTRL implode at WWE Money in the Bank?

Iyo Sky and Bayley have had several issues since Dakota Kai's injury, and they could come to a head next week on RAW if Bayley loses her place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Even if she doesn't, there is a high chance that the two women could have their own issues once again inside the Money in the Bank match, where it will be every woman for herself.

If Damage CTRL is no more when Dakota Kai makes her return, then she could get back in touch with her roots and opt to join The Tribal Chief instead.

