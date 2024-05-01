Former champion needs to quit The Judgment Day and join another WWE faction

The Judgment Day has been in a tumultuous state lately under Damian Priest's leadership, as the latter has been exercising his power over his stablemates. The Punisher has not only been berating all the members but is also driving the faction towards a state of anarchy.

As a result, a 34-year-old star needs to quit The Judgment Day amid the ongoing conundrum. The name in question is former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh. The Irish star must leave his current faction and join Imperium, which would mark a shocking turn of events.

McDonagh, who has been with the heel stable for quite some time, appears to have lost his spark and thus needs to rejuvenate his career. There are several reasons why he needs to quit The Judgment Day and align with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on Monday Night RAW.

He has been a sidekick in The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh's WWE career on the main roster has arguably gone downhill in recent times. The 34-year-old star appears to be a sidekick in The Judgment Day, as he has been stuck in a monotonous loop, taking bullets for his faction every week on RAW.

Moreover, Damian Priest has been disregarding him and bossing him around lately, with Rhea Ripley being sidelined due to an injury. Therefore, McDonagh must leave the heel faction, unable to stand the current World Heavyweight Champion and possibly frustrated at getting beaten up every week.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion needs to join Imperium, ditching The Judgment Day, which would usher in a new beginning for him on Monday Night RAW.

Imperium needs to fill Giovanni Vinci's spot

One of the reasons why JD McDonagh needs to join Imperium is because there is currently a vacant spot within the faction. In a shocking turn of events, Ludwig Kaiser kicked Giovanni Vinci out of the group upon Gunther's orders.

Therefore, Imperium needs to fill Vinci's vacant spot in the faction since the latter is gone now. With McDonagh being overlooked in The Judgment Day, he must join hands with The Ring General and fill the vacant spot in Imperium.

Apart from rejuvenating Imperium, it could also give rise to some incredible feuds and storylines on the main roster. Ludwig Kaiser and JD McDonagh could form a great tag team and go on to win the World Tag Team Championship.

To redeem JD McDonagh's character

Ever since joining The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh has failed to be involved in any significant storyline. Moreover, his career seems to have taken a huge bump, as it went downhill. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has lost his momentum and is seemingly struggling to find his path.

Therefore, The Irish Ace needs to quit the fearsome faction and join the Imperium to redeem his ongoing character. Apart from rejuvenating his WWE career on the main roster, this will also pave the way for him to start afresh under Gunther's leadership and establish himself as a dominant superstar.

Hence, JD McDonagh needs to join Imperium, which could elevate his stature and catapult him to the top of the men's division in the Stamford-based promotion. The Irish star's alliance with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser might prove to be his career-defining moment and put him back in the spotlight.