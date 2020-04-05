Former Champion regains 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36

R-Truth surprisingly lost the title at WrestleMania 36!

Two Superstars vied for R-Truth's 24/7 title, which was eventually won by a former champion.

R-Truth

The WWE 24/7 title match was not one of the 18 matches that were advertised for the two nights of WrestleMania 36, but we did see it happen. R-Truth, the current 24/7 Champion, who has won the title for a record 35 times, lost the title at WrestleMania 36.

Truth joined WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski and SmackDown Superstar Mojo Rawley, as the 24/7 Champion looked for a place to seek cover from potential Superstars who would have wanted to take the title from him. But Truth did not consider that the two - Gronkowski and Rawley, could want to win the title from him.

The two stared down at Truth from the elevated stage that they were in, and Gronkowski knocked Truth down and tried to pin him, but was pushed aside by Rawley who then pinned R-Truth and got the win.

Mojo Rawley, R-Truth, and Rob Gronkowski

This will be Rawley's seventh reign as 24/7 Champion, having lost it earlier this year in January when Riddick Moss beat him.

Mojo Rawley is the new 24/7 Champion

Gronkowski and Rawley arrived at WrestleMania 36 at the start of the show, and the two were on the elevated stage overlooking the ring, possibly the only two spectators in the arena. There was a potential new feud teased between the two friends, as Rawley pushed away Gronkowski to win the title.