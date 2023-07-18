Former champion to return after 1,996 days to WWE RAW? Analyzing potential hint

WWE RAW could see the return of a former champion after being out of the spotlight for close to 2,000 days. Hours before Monday Night RAW, the company suddenly dropped a video on the WWE Network of Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle's reunion.

This video being uploaded has given rise to speculation that Jordan could be returning to RAW. But even if the former American Alpha star makes his return to television, the chances of an in-ring return are essentially zilch. More likely, we could see him as a manager or in another role around the ring, but surely not in a wrestling capacity.

Alongside Chad Gable, Jason Jordan was part of American Alpha, one of the most promising tag teams half a decade ago. Unfortunately, Jordan suffered a massive neck injury in 2018, forcing him to end his in-ring career. Since then, he has been working as a producer for the company. In 2021, he was promoted to lead producer after John Laurinaitis left the company.

Surprising WWE Superstar seen backstage at WWE RAW today

WWE RAW will be live from Atlanta this week. The show is stacked with all the top stars of the red brand scheduled to appear on TV. Among these, a surprising superstar has been spotted backstage.

According to PWInsider, Odyssey Jones is backstage in Atlanta for Monday Night RAW. It's possible the young star could make an appearance on tonight's show.

"Odyssey Jones, who worked a dark match this past Friday against Cameron Grimes at Smackdown, is backstage at tonight’s Monday Night Raw taping in Atlanta, GA."

The 29-year-old superstar was drafted to WWE RAW in the 2023 WWE draft. Unfortunately, he has been used on the main roster only once. He has also wrestled multiple dark matches on Friday Night SmackDown. Jones was hired by WWE in 2019 and has quickly made his rise to the main roster in just three years.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here