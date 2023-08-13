Former Champion should return after more than 3 years to fix WWE's current Tag Team Championship dilemma  

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are being called "cursed," given the recent issues that the champions have been forced to overcome.

Sasha Banks and Naomi quit the company whilst holding the titles. Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey while they were champions because Rousey wanted to leave. Now Sonya Deville has suffered an unfortunate injury a few just weeks after Liv Morgan's injury forced her and Raquel Rodriguez to be stripped of the gold.

Chelsea Green is currently holding both of the titles alone. Green has been allowed to be the sole Tag champion until she finds a new partner, and a friend from the past could help her out.

Green is no stranger to Tag Team Championships, and she held the titles in IMPACT Wrestling with Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo was part of the Stamfoed-based promotion for several years until her release in April 2020, and she could be the perfect person to bring back to help Chelsea Green.

Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling contract could allow her to join WWE later in the year

Deonna Purrazzo is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, but it was reported by Fightful earlier this year that her contract will expire on January 1st, 2024.

This is when Purrazzo could make her WWE return, but given the recent "forbidden door" deals in the business, there could be a way for the company to push for her to return much sooner.

Chelsea Green appears to be holding auditions for her new partner, and Sonya Deville isn't expected to make her return for several months, which means that the company will need a short-term solution.

Green and Purrazzo proved they have the chemistry as champions and could be a good option if reunited.

Do you think WWE will look to bring back Purrazzo after three years? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

