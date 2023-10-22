Former Champion to return to the ring after 999 days at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring potential hint

This week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis kicked Adam Pearce and Jey Uso out of the building, making it clear that there is now a real rivalry between the two brands.

WWE has put Nick Aldis in this position, knowing that he is still able to wrestle if needed, and Adam Pearce could also opt to step back into the ring at Survivor Series to lead Team RAW.

Pearce hasn't wrestled in a match since March 2021, when he teamed with Braun Strowman in a losing effort against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Over the past two years, Pearce has made several enemies, and as part of his recent appearance on The Bump, Austin Theory made it clear that he wasn't a fan of Pearce.

The General Manager of RAW has proved that he has what it takes to step back into the ring if needed, and the next month heading into Survivor Series could now see several teases before Pearce and Aldis choose to return to the ring as well.

Will this year's WWE Survivor Series be about brand supremacy?

This year's WWE Survivor Series could follow the usual tradition and be based around brand supremacy. Matches could include Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio vs Gunther, and even Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley, all depending on whether they retain their Championships at Crown Jewel.

The traditional 5-on-5 elimination match is also expected to take place, and with the backing of Aldis and Pearce, it could be a hotly anticipated one. There are also rumors that War Games could be making its return, which could be why the two brands are already making it clear that they are now separate once again.

