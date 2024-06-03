Former champion to return on SmackDown as Logan Paul's bodyguard - 4 WWE stars who can align with The Maverick

WWE Superstar LA Knight made it clear during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown that he is coming for Logan Paul and his United States Championship.

Paul has been the US Champion since winning it at Crown Jewel in November last year. One of the main reasons for his success and lengthy title reign is his entourage. Whether it's his brother Jake Paul, YouTube sensation iShowSpeed, or any of his other friends, there's always someone helping him out during his matches.

A potential feud with LA Knight won't be straightforward for Paul, and he may require similar help. To extend his title reign, he might consider joining forces with another WWE Superstar.

Here are four stars who could align with The Maverick moving forward.

#4. Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci has been out of action since he was attacked and ousted from the Imperium stable by Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. He has since been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE may look to utilize him more prominently, and aligning with Logan Paul could be the right move. Despite his great in-ring work, Vinci's character in Imperium lacked the personality to connect with the fans. Working with someone like Logan Paul could help him showcase his personality more effectively.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura's last run on RAW before moving to SmackDown during the 2024 Draft was entertaining. Despite some losses, he managed to return to the main event scene with feuds against stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Currently, off programming, Nakamura has been battling LA Knight during recent house shows. This suggests they might be moving toward a potential alliance between The King of Strong Style and Logan Paul.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is the most probable option if WWE wants someone to align with Logan Paul. Over the past few weeks, it's been clear that Hayes and LA Knight don't like each other.

The Maverick could leverage this animosity in his potential feud against Knight. By taking Hayes under his wing, Logan Paul would ensure he always has the upper hand against Knight, helping him hold on to the United States Championship much longer.

#1. Omos

Omos is a former Tag Team Champion

Omos has been off WWE's television programming since his feud with Seth Rollins last year. He has only made appearances during Battle Royals and the Royal Rumble Match and has been reduced to wrestling on house shows.

WWE may look to use the Nigerian Giant more prominently moving forward, and bringing him back as the bodyguard for Logan Paul could work well. With Omos doing all his dirty work, Logan Paul could extend his United States Championship reign for a long time.

