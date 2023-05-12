Former Champion's controversial gimmick could be the only match for Rhea Ripley as SmackDown Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley has dominated WWE over the past few months and currently appears on RAW as the SmackDown Women's Champion. At present, The Nightmare is untouchable with The Judgement Day in her corner, which could lead to a former Champion being promoted from NXT.

At present, Gigi Dolin is floundering in NXT following the split of Toxic Attraction, and it could lead to WWE allowing her to bring back her controversial Priscilla Kelly character.

Ahead of her debut in WWE, Dolin was known around the world for her edgy character who would take risks in order to make a name for herself. The star herself recently shared a message on her Instagram story where she claimed that she misses being Priscilla Kelly, and it could be argued that her character would be just as entertaining on the NXT brand.

Could Priscilla Kelly and Rhea Ripley join forces in

WWE?

If the company believes that Dolin isn't ready to be pushed towards a championship program with this character then the two women could be booked as a tag team instead.

Priscilla Kelly and Rhea Ripley would dominate the main roster and could finally give some legitimacy to the Women's Tag Team Championships if The Eradacator was ready to walk away from The Judgment Day.

At some point, Ripley will evolve past her current stable, and if Dolin is ready to turn back the clock and bring the Kelly character to the main roster, then the WWE Universe will be in for a treat, and a storyline with Ripley would be the perfect option.

At present, Gigi would need some time away to be repackaged first before promotion to the main roster can be discussed.

Do you think Gigi Dolin needs to be repackaged and make her return under her former Priscilla Kelly character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes