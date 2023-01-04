Former Champion's return to WWE official following surprise AEW exit - Reports 

According to recent reports, former AEW ringside manager William Regal's return to WWE is now official after just one year at the new promotion.

The Englishman spent more than 20 years at World Wrestling Entertainment in various roles but was surprisingly released at the start of 2022, leading him to sign with AEW. However, after only having signed a one-year deal and with his son now wrestling in WWE, Regal is now returning home.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider earlier today, the former Intercontinental Champion and King of the Ring is on his way back to the promotion where he made his name.

"PWInsider.com is told that William Regal, 54, is officially back with World Wrestling Entertainment as of this morning."

William Regal @RealKingRegal Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW . I’d like to thank @TonyKhan , Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2) Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2)

Given that he was released by Vince McMahon, many believe William Regal is returning due to the fact that Triple H is now in charge of the company's content, with both men working very closely together on WWE's third brand, NXT.

Current WWE Superstar on William Regal's return

During his later years in the company, the former RAW and NXT general manager predominantly worked backstage as a scout and talent coach, as he looked to craft the talent of the future.

During a recent interview with Metro, NXT star Apollo Crews shared his thoughts on William Regal's potential return to the company.

"I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well traveled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it," Crews said. (H/T: Fightful)

Although his time in AEW was short-lived, Regal was able to work closely with old friends like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) as well as helping to elevate young stars like Wheeler Yuta and MJF.

