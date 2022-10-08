Former Champion says he has had enough of Roman Reigns' Bloodline; vows to take a member down on WWE Smackdown

WWE Superstar Ricochet listed his problems with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline before firing a warning shot at Solo Sikoa ahead of their match on SmackDown.

Ricochet has been embroiled in a feud with the villainous faction for the last two weeks. After getting attacked by Solo Sikoa backstage on the September 23rd edition of SmackDown, Ricochet and Madcap Moss got a chance to settle their differences with The Bloodline. The duo took on Sikoa and Zayn in a tag team match.

However, The Bloodline managed to pick up a victory after which the group's Enforcer again attacked Moss after the bell.

Speaking about his upcoming singles match against Sikoa, Ricochet stressed that he is tired of Roman Reigns and his group's antics:

"Listen, I'm gonna be honest with you. I never even really had a problem with The Bloodline. My problem has always been with Sami Zayn. But then after last week and after what they did to Madcap, it just gets you thinking, man. I've had enough of The Bloodline. I don't like the way Roman uses people to get what he wants. I don't like the way the Usos simply follow along and do everything that he says. I don't like Paul Heyman's voice. I don't like the way Sami Zayn has sold out everything that he is for what? A T-shirt?" [0:20 - 0:56]

The former Intercontinental Champion also fired a warning shot at his SmackDown opponent:

"Now, more than all of them, I have my eyes on Solo Sikoa. Listen, homie, you might have got the upper hand when you blindsided me a couple weeks ago. That's cool and all, but tonight, like you say all the time tonight, I'm coming straight at you Solo Sikoa." [0:59 - 1:17]

WWE @WWE #SmackDown @KingRicochet is sick of every single member of #TheBloodline and is now focused on using it all to overcome @WWESoloSikoa .@KingRicochet is sick of every single member of #TheBloodline and is now focused on using it all to overcome @WWESoloSikoa. #SmackDown https://t.co/TiMu2qPz6r

Roman Reigns will also be present on this week's WWE SmackDown:

After a week of inactivity, Roman Reigns is set to return to the blue brand to advance the storyline for his upcoming match against Logan Paul. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul at Crown Jewel. They will come face-to-face on SmackDown to promote the match.

Roman Reigns last defended the title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle, where Sikoa made his main roster debut to help his fellow Bloodline member. The Tribal Chief is currently not scheduled for WWE Extreme Rules and will most likely sit out the upcoming premium live event.

