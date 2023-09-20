Former champion set to run to WWE SmackDown to hide from Gunther? Exploring potential storyline

It was revealed earlier this month that given Jey Uso's move over to WWE RAW, there would be another star forced to make the move over to SmackDown.

Several names have been rumored to be heading in that direction, including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and even Dominik Mysterio. The truth here could be quite interesting, though, since there were teases on RAW that there could be some issues within Imperium.

Vinci's loss last night to Tommaso Ciampa has left Gunther open to a challenge from the former NXT Champion since he has made it clear that he has a target on his back.

Gunther doesn't like it when Imperium fails; his reaction last night said it all. Giovanni Vinci knows that he could now be punished for losing that match and his recent failings in the group, and a move over to SmackDown could help him avoid The Ring General.

Would Giovanni Vinci's actions cause Imperium to split on WWE RAW?

Giovanni Vinci was added back to Imperium last year, several months after Imperium had already made an impact on the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champion wasn't at Gunther's side when he debuted on SmackDown, and it's clear that he's not as close to The Ring General as Ludwig Kaiser.

Imperium wouldn't have to split if Vinci moved to SmackDown. Instead, they could remain a duo or decide to add another member to the team in the coming months.

Someone like Ilja Dragunov would be a fantastic addition, or Gunther himself could choose who he would like to be added to Imperium if Vinci decided to hide on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Giovanni Vinci could be set to make the move over to WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below...