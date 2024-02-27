Former Champion has submitted a formal complaint after she "nearly died" on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW contained the fallout from an explosive Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which took place in Perth, Australia, last weekend.

Chelsea Green missed the PLE, as she failed to earn a spot in the Women's Chamber Match thanks to her defeat in the last-chance battle royal courtesy of Raquel Rodriguez. She has since called Raquel out several times on social media, and this led to a match between the two women last night on RAW.

Green didn't fare well and was quickly pinned after a Tejana Bomb. Following her defeat, the former Tag Team Champion revealed in a backstage interview that she had lodged a formal complaint with management after "she nearly died" during the match.

Green was not in the mood for questions following her loss to Rodriguez, and after belittling the interviewer backstage, she made it clear that she had submitted a formal complaint, presumably to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have a long history of working together on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have crossed paths numerous times over the past few years, and many have claimed that she is the reason he no longer has hair.

Green has been the bane of his existence since making her return at last year's Royal Rumble, and she has since become Women's Tag Team Champion and remains a problem for management.

Green had lots to say about Rodriguez on social media, but she couldn't back it up on RAW. Pearce will likely ignore any claim she makes, and the most he can offer is for her to face Raquel Rodriguez again and attempt to exact some revenge herself.

Chelsea's character has become one of the most entertaining in WWE in recent years, and despite Piper Niven's recent injury, she has been able to continue her work alone. It will be interesting to see if the company manages to find a place for her at WrestleMania XL, given the work she has done since her WWE return.

