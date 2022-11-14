Former Champion talks potential WWE return under Triple H's regime 

With Triple H now running the creative department in WWE, many stars have made their returns. A former star who was recently asked if he wanted to make a comeback to the company is Ken Shamrock.

The UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer was only signed to WWE from 1997 to 1999, however, during that time, he made a big name for himself as he won the Intercontinental Championship, as well as the 1998 King Of The Ring tournament.

During a recent interview on The Ten Count, the World's Most Dangerous man was asked if he would be open to returning to WWE as a trainer or an on-screen talent.

"You know, not that I would say no, obviously I'd have to look and make sure its the right thing, it would have to make sense right. So yeah of course if that was to come around and if it made sense then yeah." [16:56 - 17:13]

As well as being known as a pioneer of Mixed Martial Arts, Shamrock has performed in multiple big-name wrestling promotions such as IMPACT, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ken Shamrock shares his thoughts on Triple H's WWE

Following the shock retirement of Vince McMahon this past July, The Game took over the creative reigns of WWE, meaning the presentation of both RAW and SmackDown is under his control.

One person who seems impressed with the work that WWE and Triple H have been doing as of late is Ken Shamrock, who recently took to social media to praise his former employer.

"Some interesting things going on in the @WWE lately. Very excited to see what this new era brings! Hoping to see some attitude," tweeted the MMA and WWE Legend.

Since becoming WWE's Head of Creative, it can be argued that the overall quality of RAW, SmackDown, and their Premium Live Events has improved considerably.

