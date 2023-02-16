Former champion teases future WWE live event pairing of Bullet Club

WWE has been doing very well in terms of looking at professional wrestling history and giving fans dream matchups.

The number-one contender for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 39, Cody Rhodes, took to Twitter to discuss an upcoming six-man tag team match. The bout is advertised for a live event on March 4.

The American Nightmare is set to team up with The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) on the show. Here's what Rhodes wrote about his alliance with the RAW tag team:

"Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas…"

Rhodes, Anderson and Gallows are all former members of the Bullet Club, a faction that Finn Balor founded in 2013 during the latter's stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The company has a bunch of Bullet Club members on its current roster, including Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and The Good Brothers.

Has Bullet Club ever been together on WWE television?

There have been teases of the Bullet Club on television, with some of the members being linked together. However, the branding of the stable has not made its way to RAW or SmackDown.

One example of the group forming on weekly television has been the pairing of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, known simply as The Good Brothers. The duo has been linked to former WWE Champion AJ Styles as part of The O.C. (Original Club).

During the 2017 TLC event, Styles was Bray Wyatt's replacement in a match against Balor due to Wyatt contracting an illness. After a hard-fought bout, both Styles and Balor, former leaders of the Bullet Club, used the Too Sweet gesture of the iconic faction on TV.

As of this writing, the trio of Rhodes and The Good Brothers are only set to team up on select live events.

Would you want to see The Bullet Club on Raw or SmackDown? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes