Former champion to turn babyface for the first time since his WWE main roster debut and cause a massive title change? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther will soon put his title on the line against WWE RAW star Chad Gable. This came to fruition after The Alpha Academy member won a Fatal Four Way match on last week's RAW to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General could lose his title due to a former champion turning heel.

The superstar in question here is none other than Giovanni Vinci. As you may know, Vinci made his WWE main roster debut in September last year to reunite with his Imperium stablemates, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. However, WWE recently teased the former NXT Tag Team Champion exiting the faction.

While nothing has come of it yet, that could change shortly. The creative team could have Vinci turn babyface for the first time since his main roster debut by betraying Gunther. The Imperium member could cost The Ring General his title, siding with Gable during the title match.

Vinci has seemingly failed to leave a mark on the main roster until now. Hence, a potential face turn would give him a new direction. WWE could even align him permanently with The Alpha Academy to strengthen the Gable-led faction.

WWE RAW star Giovanni Vinci's future in Imperium is uncertain

Gunther recently shared his thoughts on Giovanni Vinci's status in Imperium. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the heel faction's leader stated that Vinci's future in the group is 'to be determined.'

"Well, that’s to be determined, I guess, how things go. Especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top, and sometimes when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that, and it’s on you to make up again for that situation." [1:29 – 1:55]

The current Intercontinental Champion added:

"So far, this hasn’t happened. We haven’t had Gio in action since then. But that’s the situation right now. It’s not about personal or any other emotional stuff. It’s about the performance in the ring. It’s about the results. And when the results are positive, the relationship is positive. And when they are negative, then everything else is negative as well." [1:56 – 2:28]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Given Gunther's recent comments, it would be fair to say that Vinci is currently walking on thin ice. However, before the faction possibly casts him out, the former champion may turn his back on The Ring General.

Do you want Chad Gable to win the Intercontinental Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

