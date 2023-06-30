During a confrontation with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, the EST of WWE made subtle allusions to a future heel turn. Belair was annoyed, and Michael Cole mentioned in the commentary that she had been in a bad mood recently.

Belair is still furious that Adam Pearce, after promising her a rematch with Asuka, promptly delivered a title opportunity to a returning Charlotte Flair, despite her belief that the championship was stolen from her through a questionable method at Night of Champions.

Given that Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is slated for this week's episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank and that Belair is supposedly forbidden from participating in the match, Zelina Vega might be the target of Belair's resentment.

WWE fans are rooting for Vega to rise to the top after her stellar performance against Rhea Ripley at Backlash, and are hoping she will be able to secure the Money in the Bank contract on July 1.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Zelina Vega Qualifies For Women's Money In The Bank Match On 6/2 WWE SmackDown dlvr.it/Sq45JM Zelina Vega Qualifies For Women's Money In The Bank Match On 6/2 WWE SmackDown dlvr.it/Sq45JM

Vega has gained traction as an underdog, a smaller but fierce opponent. Belair could cement her heel turn by destroying Vega and replacing her in the MITB ladder battle.

Bianca Belair would greatly benefit from eradicating Vega, who is a beloved babyface. The little fans' affection for Belair would make the heel turn sting, and the tiny boys' and girls' sorrowful expressions would make for a dramatic moment.

Vega and Belair have a history together as well; in the year 2020, they wrestled a few times against one another and, to this day, Vega has not been able to defeat Belair inside the squared circle. Let's sit tight and see how the next chapter of the Bianca Belair saga plays out.

Bianca Belair is talented enough to succeed in the WWE women's division as a significant heel

Bianca Belair fell from her position as the most prominent wrestler on the roster as a result of Asuka's victory over her for the RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

A rematch will undoubtedly be developed into a significant narrative in the future, but WWE may have many opportunities to present some fresh plotlines if Belair temporarily withdraws from contention.

Despite being the long-time RAW Women's Champion, Belair has exhausted her options as a babyface and lately has been overlooked. Her character has reached an endpoint and is no longer evolving.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/bianca-belair-… WWE could be turning Bianca Belair Heel! This needs to be planned well! WWE could be turning Bianca Belair Heel! This needs to be planned well!wrestlelamia.co.uk/bianca-belair-… https://t.co/CcefxDFSdr

Bianca Belair isn't getting as many cheers as she used to. This was on display when WWE Backlash fans cheered for a heel, Iyo Sky, instead of her. Perhaps a new Bianca Belair is needed; a change is necessary.

The unexpected audience reaction may have been an outlier, but it was a preview of what a villainous run for Bianca could look like. A fresh attitude could be the spark for her character to gain depth.

Belair's character and the WWE women's division might benefit from this. Young babyfaces could face a monster in the two-time women's champion. If WWE needs someone to lead the women's division makeover, it should look no further than "the EST."

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes