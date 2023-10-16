Former champion to turn heel after 9 months, massive title change? - 5 biggest surprises that can happen on WWE RAW season premiere

We are all set for the WWE RAW season premiere this week. The highly anticipated episode is expected to deliver an action-packed show, especially considering SmackDown's blockbuster season premiere.

WWE has confirmed multiple matches for the night, including two championship bouts. However, the red brand could see much more happen between the in-ring encounters. From title changes to shocking heel turns the creative team will look to deliver a memorable program this week.

Here, we look at the biggest surprises that can unfold on tonight's WWE RAW season premiere. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Sami Zayn turns heel

A shocking turn of events saw Kevin Owens move to SmackDown as he was drafted to the blue brand in exchange for Jey Uso. Interestingly, it was Cody Rhodes who brought Jey to the red brand. KO was always against the idea but finally accepted the former Bloodline member. But he had to leave before the top babyfaces could bond more.

It is worth noting that Sami Zayn has selflessly supported Rhodes and Jey. Not only did he lose his tag team championship recently, but he also lost his best friend and partner. This could prompt Zayn to turn against his friends, feeling betrayed by the consequences of their actions. He could embrace the dark side for the first time since January 2023.

It will be interesting to see how The Master Strategist reacts to losing Kevin Owens on WWE RAW.

#2 Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line on WWE RAW this week. In a title rematch, they will lock horns with Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Although The Judgment Day has the numbers advantage, it didn't prove to be of much help at Fastlane.

The champions will be tested on tonight's show when The Judgment Day returns with all their enforcers to ensure they regain the gold. It would be shocking to see the two babyfaces lose the titles in less than two weeks, but it would certainly leave the fans talking.

#3 Rhea Ripley hijacks Jade Cargill's debut on RAW

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to compete in a singles match against Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW tonight. After her recent return, The Eradicator is determined to make a statement for the women's division. However, the Women's World Champion could also meet a new nemesis on the show.

WWE's star signing, Jade Cargill, is expected to debut on the RAW season premiere tonight. Given how she has been hyped since the signing, the creative team could immediately book her to interact with the champion upon her arrival. Thus, we may see Ripley and Cargill engage in a confrontation, setting up a massive feud for the future.

#4 Ludwig Kaiser betrays Gunther on WWE RAW

Gunther is set to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bronson Reed on WWE RAW tonight. The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history will look to extend his envious record with a victory. However, he may also face unexpected betrayals on the show.

WWE recently started promoting Ludwig Kaiser with individual video packages, hinting at his potential singles run. Kaiser could be the first to turn against Gunther, challenging him for the gold. It will be interesting to see if Imperium's possible split will weaken The Ring General on the red brand.