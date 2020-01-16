Former champion wants a move to WWE NXT

Jan 16, 2020

Cedric Alexander wants to move to NXT

Cedric Alexander had a fantastic 2018, winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show, beating Mustafa Ali in the tournament finals. Alexander was a dominant champion throughout his reign until he ran into the wall known as Buddy Murphy at WWE Super Showdown in Melbourne, Australia that October. After holding the title for 181 days, Alexander was dethroned by Murphy, who won the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country.

Despite being drafted to RAW during the Superstar Shake-Up in 2019, it hasn't really gone the way Alexander would have hoped for. Cedric wasn't really used much other than in the 24/7 Championship segments and it looks like the former Cruiserweight Champion has set his sights elsewhere for 2020.

Alexander recently took to Twitter and underlined his goals for the near future, which involve finding a tag-team partner and moving over to the black and yellow brand on Wednesday nights. It's unfortunate that someone as talented as Alexander didn't get a fair shake on RAW, but on the other hand, RAW's loss will be NXT's gain. Alexander is perfectly suited to NXT and he would be an exciting addition to their roster.

-Find a Tag partner

-Ship over to @WWENXT

-Wrestle all the Tag Teams



I don't ask for much but those are simple requests #TagTeamWrestling — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) January 16, 2020

After Cedric sent out his Tweet, Mustafa Ali replied and teased wanting to be Alexander's tag-team partner:

Cedric replied to Ali's Tweet saying that together they could create magic:

We don't know what WWE's plans are for Cedric and Ali im 2020, but together they could form one of the most exciting tag-teams that the company has seen in a long time.