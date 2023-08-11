Former champion willing to return to WWE – and she wants to face Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the top stars in WWE over the last year. In an exclusive interview, former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax expressed an interest in facing Ripley if she returns.

Jax, real name Lina Fanene, received her release from WWE on November 4, 2021, after seven years with the company. She made a one-off appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, which Ripley ultimately won.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax addressed whether she could face Becky Lynch or Ripley again one day:

"I think Becky's doing her own thing with Trish [Stratus], and I think that's good. I love Trish. Yeah [surprised Stratus returned]. Trish, honestly, she looks incredible. She's ageless, I'm jealous of her. Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs." [2:42 – 3:01]

Jax occasionally fought men in WWE, most notably in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match when she received an RKO from Randy Orton. The Irresistible Force enjoys watching Ripley's physical altercations with male wrestlers:

"I think she's incredible," Jax said. "She's so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in NXT. She's got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys." [3:09 – 3:23]

Jax is confident that Ripley could go head-to-head with almost any male wrestler on the roster. She also hinted that she would like to renew her rivalry with the Aussie:

"Oh yeah, I could see her having amazing matches with all the men, actually," Jax continued. "I had a match with Rhea once before and she busted my eye open, so maybe I'll have to get a little payback. I think we'd have a good dogfight in there." [3:27 – 3:47]

Watch the video above to hear more from Jax on several women in WWE, including Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Nia Jax sends a message to Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio usually accompanies Rhea Ripley to the ring for her matches. The Women's World Champion can also call upon Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor when needed.

Speaking directly to the camera, Nia Jax teased a possible match by sending a message to Mysterio and Ripley:

"Rhea Ripley, your Dom Dom is not gonna be able to help you, honey. I'm gonna get payback." [4:03 – 4:10]

As Jax referenced, her only previous singles match against Ripley took place on the August 2, 2021, episode of RAW. The Judgment Day member busted open her opponent's face en route to securing the victory in a seven-minute bout.

