Former champions to finally return to WWE RAW after 1,330 days to accept massive open challenge? Analyzing the possibility

A major segment has been revealed for WWE RAW. Chad Gable took to social media and made a challenge to any team looking for an opportunity. He referred to it as the Alpha Academy Open Challenge.

While it has yet to be confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment management or RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, this likely means a tag team bout will take place on Monday. It remains unclear if the Alpha Academy representatives will be the standard duo of Otis and Gable or if the new recruit Akira Tozawa will be involved.

Regardless of who represents Alpha Academy, many fans are curious about who their opponents will be. While WWE has a lot of exciting tag teams, the most intriguing option may be for the Authors of Pain to accept the challenge and return to action on RAW for the first time in 1,330 days.

AOP last competed on RAW back on March 9, 2020. An injury cut off their active storyline with Seth Rollins, and the pair were later released as part of WWE's budget cuts. Over 1,300 days later, the pair may return to fight the popular Alpha Academy.

If rumors are to be believed, AOP has already re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut is seemingly awaiting the perfect way to bring them back into action. This upcoming bout could exactly facilitate the same.

Another tag team match has been announced for WWE RAW

While it remains to be seen which tag team intends to accept Alpha Academy's open challenge on WWE RAW, the fans already know of another tag team bout for the red brand this Monday. In fact, several matches have been confirmed.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are set to clash with the returning DIY. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa recently reunited, and this will be their first match back as a tag team. The bout comes after issues between the pair of teams have been brewing for around a month now.

Speaking of Gargano, another member of The Way is set to be in action. Candice LeRae will go one-on-one with Xia Li. This comes after Li attacked The Poison Pixie backstage last week.

Three other matches have been confirmed for WWE RAW this week. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will battle JD McDonagh, and Ricochet will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio.

Lastly, Natalya is set for action. The Queen of Harts will battle one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green. They will battle in a Trick or Street Fight Match. This comes after Natalya and Tegan Nox have had issues with the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

