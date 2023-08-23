Former Champions should unite for the first time to finally dethrone the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally reunited after weeks to successfully defeat The Judgment Day in the main event of Monday Night RAW with the help of Cody Rhodes. However, it seems like the stable is not quite done with the champions.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. The duo were drafted to Monday Night RAW with the titles following The Show of Shows. After moving to RAW, The Judgment Day became their biggest threat on the brand.

A couple of weeks ago, the heinous stable attacked Kevin Owens, causing the champion to miss some time on the brand. In the meantime, Sami Zayn has continued his fight against The Judgment Day on his own and faced them on Monday Night RAW in singles and tag team action.

It's evident that the company is quite high on the group and its members. So it would be interesting if every member held a title, which is why Finn Balor and JD McDonagh should team up for the first time and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Why should Finn Balor and JD McDonagh become the next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?

The Judgment Day has been in a pickle ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London. The stable had a collective loss at the Biggest Party of The Summer when they failed to help Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, The Prince has often been seen interacting with his former protege, JD McDonagh. However, the group has not yet officially added McDonagh to the fray. Nevertheless, the former Cruiserweight Champion has proven to be valuable to the stable in different ways.

Regardless of whether McDongh joins the stable or Balor leaves the group with his former student, the duo should form a tag team and go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and finally dethrone them. The two have previously faced each other in the company but never teamed up in the past.

However, it would be ideal if McDonagh joins The Judgment Day and teamed up with Finn Balor to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo have never teamed up in the past and this would be their first run together if it happens.

What are your thoughts on JD McDonagh and Finn Balor teaming up to become tag team champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

