Former champions to win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles following reunion after 373 days? Exploring the potential

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene is finally heating up. Several teams, either established or newly formed, are seemingly chasing after the gold held by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

There's a chance that a new team could be in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture too. This pair teamed up for the first time last October, but more importantly, recently reunited at a live event in Texas.

That duo is the impressive combination of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Both have plenty of titles to their name. If Roxanne is moving up to the main roster, this feisty duo could be the ones to dethrone Chelsea and Piper of their prized titles.

Expand Tweet

Roxanne and Raquel first teamed up on the October 14th, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Despite Roxanne being an NXT star, she had a good showing on WWE's main roster in a losing effort against Damage CTRL.

Now that the pair picked up a big win together in Texas, many suspect the two former NXT Women's Champions could form a permanent team moving forward. They both have won tag team gold with other partners in the past, so the experience is there.

Supposing Raquel loses in her pursuit of the Women's World Championship, picking up the pieces in a new and exciting tag team could be the best move forward. Could they go on to win the gold together?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have a few potential title defenses coming

It remains to be seen whether Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez become a full-time tag team on WWE's main roster. Still, there are other teams for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to watch out for.

The biggest threat to their tag team titles are arguably the main roster's newest tandem. Despite things being rocky between them initially, Tegan Nox and Natalya seem to be getting along quite well. Given the talent of both women, they could be excellent champions in the future.

Another notable duo looking to win tag team gold is The Unholy Union. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are SmackDown Superstars who were once the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Vignettes have recently began to air on the blue brand, where the two make it clear they're targeting Piper and Chelsea.

Expand Tweet

While these teams are certainly threats, a handful of other duos could be title contenders too. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell need to pick up some wins, but they could do it. The same applies to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Lastly, Damage CTRL could always attempt to regain the gold.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here