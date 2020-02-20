Former Divas Champions to return on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE recently announced that both Nikki and Brie Bella will return to SmackDown this Friday as special guests for Alexa Bliss' 'A Moment of Bliss' talk show. The Bella Twins announced in March 2019 in two episodes of Total Bellas that they had retired from in-ring competition.

Apart from that an eight-man tag team match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day & The Usos and John Morrison, The Miz, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

The Bella Twins in WWE

Both Nikki and Brie have played a pivotal role in uplifting the women's division in WWE. Nikki Bella played a major role during the initial days of the Women's Revolution movement where she held the now-defunct Divas Championship two times and had the longest individual reign.

The Bella Twins along with Alicia Fox formed Team Bella and had a lengthy feud with Team B.A.D. that comprised of Sasha Banks, Naomi & Tamina and Team PCB that comprised Paige, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch.

Nikki is in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and the couple are expecting their first child. Brie Bella married SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan with whom she has a daughter.

The twins surprised the WWE Universe when they broke the news last month that both of them are pregnant. It will be interesting to see what the twins will have to say on SmackDown.