With over 30 competitors, Royal Rumble matches always have several possible outcomes. That variety is part of what makes the specialty match one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

This year's field is no different as some stars, like Nia Jax and Chelsea Green, have returned to the company full-time. Names like Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell were also added to RAW via the 2023 WWE Draft.

All four women have been featured regularly on WWE RAW since the summer. Jax, however, has appeared more dominant than ever. Will that translate into a win at the Royal Rumble? Here are five possible finishes for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

#5 Nia Jax backs up her dominance claim

Ever since she returned to WWE RAW with a vengeance over the summer, Nia Jax has repeatedly claimed that she is the most dominant woman in WWE. She has nearly backed up that claim every week.

While Jax was unsuccessful in the fatal five-way at Crown Jewel 2023, she wasn't involved in the finish. Working in her favor, however, was an extremely impressive clean win over Becky Lynch at WWE RAW: Day 1.

That win will likely net her a future title shot. She can earn a guaranteed match at WrestleMania by having a dominant showing and throwing out big names like Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

#4 Jade Cargill has an in-ring debut for the ages

When will highly-touted acquisition Jade Cargill make her in-ring debut?

Jade Cargill shocked the wrestling world when she left AEW and joined WWE weeks later. She has appeared backstage on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT but is yet to make her in-ring debut.

That will likely occur in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She won't have to be in a singles match and can lean on other stars during the multi-person contest.

A big way to announce her as a huge star would be to have her come in after 20 and toss out big names. Those names could be physically big (Jax, Piper Niven) or former champions like The Man. Winning the whole thing would align with how she has been treated since her arrival.

#3 Liv Morgan returns from injury

With so much going on in 2023, there will be more speculation around the 30th entrant than usual. Some stars like Naomi or Sasha Banks could return to WWE while others, like Cargill, could be making their debut.

Liv Morgan was injured during a storyline with Rhea Ripley. While it seems like we could be getting Lynch/Ripley at The Show of Shows, Morgan could return from injury at 30.

She and Ripley started and finished last year's match so Morgan will be looking for a tee time with Mami. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is still a plucky fan favorite and could pull off a shock win.

#2 The race to be the first two-time female Royal Rumble winner

Becky Lynch wants to add another big accomplishment to her resume

Lynch, Asuka, and Belair will all enter the 2024 match with aspirations to become the first female two-time winner in history. The Women's Royal Rumble has only been around since 2018. Former winners Ronda Rousey (2022), Ripley (last year), and Charlotte Flair (2020) won't be in this year's match.

Flair is out with an unfortunate injury and Ripley won't be entering this year's contest. There could be a first-time winner but Lynch, Belair, and Asuka have all been in prominent title matches at WrestleMania over the last three years.

The Man and The EST will make the final four and will have to eliminate each other. Lynch showed a rare shred of doubt in herself when she was in the ring with Ripley, so she'll be extra motivated to win.

Belair ended The Man's last main-roster singles title run. Lynch is a fan favorite and is a smart bet to be the first woman in WWE history to win two Royal Rumbles. Both could battle it out at the end of the match.

#1 Bayley faces a former friend/enemy in the final two

The Boss and Bayley have had an interesting relationship in their careers

One huge angle that could take shape at the Royal Rumble is the potential return of Sasha Banks. She's currently a free agent and would receive a huge pop if she came back. That could be an even bigger moment if she enters last and makes it to the final two with her former friend/enemy, Bayley.

Bayley is one of the favorites to win and has had some issues lately with Damage CTRL. They said she'd need to win the Royal Rumble on her own, and if she didn't, her run in the group could come to an end.

Rubbing salt in the wound would be Banks, who Bayley has fought both with and against in her career. The Boss returning and last eliminating the former Hugger to win would send shockwaves across the industry. It would announce Banks is back and not playing around, while also potentially putting Bayley in danger's way.

